Azerbaijan tallies its RON-92 import and export destinations for 8M2025

Azerbaijan exported 6,400 tons of RON-92 gasoline worth $4 million to Afghanistan, Georgia, and Türkiye from January to August 2025. This marks the first export of RON-92 gasoline, as none was exported in 2024. The country also imported 83,000 tons, valued at $64.4 million, a significant rise from last year.

