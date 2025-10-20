Kazakhstan’s freight market hit by sharp export drop, import rebound
In the third quarter of 2025, road freight export requests from Kazakhstan fell by over 50%, mainly due to tighter border controls on sanctioned goods. Meanwhile, import activity rebounded strongly—driven by renewed demand from Russia and Belarus—along with continued growth in domestic transportation.
