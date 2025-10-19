Türkiye conducts nationwide operation against FETÖ suspects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Turkish law enforcement agencies have carried out a large-scale operation targeting individuals suspected of links to the terrorist organization "Parallel State" (FETÖ), Trend reports.

The two-week raids took place in 32 provinces across the country, resulting in the detention of 62 people. Of these, 41 were remanded in custody by court order.

The suspects face charges including ties to terrorist organizations, financing criminal networks, and promoting FETÖ ideology.