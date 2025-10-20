Chronicles of Victory: First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani people on liberation of Zangilan city on October 20, 2020 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Azerbaijani Army launched a counter-offensive operation, later called the "Iron Fist", on September 27, 2020, in response to the large-scale provocation of the Armenian armed forces along the frontline.

The 44-day second Karabakh war ended with the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from nearly 30-year Armenian occupation and the restoration of territorial integrity.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the liberation of several villages of Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavand, Zangilan districts and the city of Zangilan from occupation.

Trend presents the post:

"I congratulate our people on the occasion of the liberation of a whole number of villages in Fuzuli, Jabrayil, Khojavend, Zangilan districts and the city of Zangilan from the occupation! Long live the people of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani Army. May Almighty Lord bless our people, our Motherland and President! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!"