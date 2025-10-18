OTS plays key role in strengthening brotherly ties between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) plays a key role in strengthening the brotherly ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan and serves as an effective platform for deepening political dialogue, expanding economic relations, and developing humanitarian cooperation, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency ahead of his state visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"Founded in 2009 on the ancient Azerbaijani land of Nakhchivan, the Organization of Turkic States has made a great contribution to strengthening cooperation and enhancing solidarity among Turkic peoples and countries. Last year, the first informal Summit was held in Shusha, and recently, the 12th Summit of the OTS Heads of State took place in Gabala. During these high-level meetings, key issues of cooperation among our countries within the organization were productively discussed, and declarations were signed to strengthen the OTS, consolidate the Turkic world, and enhance its political, economic, and military potential, turning it into a center of power on the global stage," President Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state pointed out that in the cultural, humanitarian, and educational spheres, cooperation between our countries within the OTS is systematic and progressive.

"Joint initiatives cover a wide range of areas — from organizing festivals, exhibitions, literary evenings, and conferences to active collaboration among academic and educational institutions.

Within the framework of the OTS, the International Turkic Academy operates successfully, playing an important role in research and strengthening scientific and educational ties. We also cooperate closely within TURKSOY, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA), and other international organizations, which once again testifies to the high level of trust between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

I would like to especially emphasize the historical significance of the First Turkological Congress, held in Baku in 1926. This event became an important milestone in the development of Turkic science, culture, and unity. Next year will mark the 100th anniversary of this remarkable forum, and the jubilee of the First Turkological Congress is planned to be solemnly celebrated within the framework of the OTS," President Ilham Aliyev added.