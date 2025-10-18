Azerbaijan's efforts in combating climate change highlighted at UN General Assembly meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The challenges arising from climate change and environmental degradation are increasing, said Shahriyar Hajiyev First Secretary of the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations at the meeting on "Promotion and Protection of Human Rights" of the Third Committee of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Trend reports.

"Challenges arising from climate change and environmental degradation are increasing, negatively impacting billions of people worldwide and their broad range of human rights.

The decisions adopted at COP29 under Azerbaijan’s Presidency will strengthen the international community’s response through their implementation. In particular, the Baku Finance Goal aims to mobilise at least 300 billion USD annually by 2035 for developing countries, and its implementation is of utmost importance in this context.

Effective action by the international community is necessary to address human rights challenges arising from climate change, such as displacement, poverty, food scarcity and hunger, and water shortages.

Azerbaijan has submitted its fourth Voluntary National Review, on the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in 2024, outlining the measures taken, among others, to combat climate change and environmental degradation. These measures are aimed at providing a sustainable socio-economic development for the population and their well-being. The realisation of related human rights, in particular the rights to health, food, housing and water, depends on a sustainable environment and effective policies in this field," said Hajiyev.