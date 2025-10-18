Uzbekneftegaz, United Energy Central Asia keen ramping up hydrocarbon yield

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 18. JSC Uzbekneftegaz held a meeting with United Energy Central Asia to discuss ongoing and future cooperation in the hydrocarbon production sector, Trend reports.

During the talks, the main focus was on the current status and prospects for increasing hydrocarbon production at the Kumli group of fields in the Gazli region.

The parties thoroughly reviewed the strategic and technological aspects of the project, as well as the action plan aimed at boosting hydrocarbon output through 2026.

Following the discussions, both sides emphasized the importance of careful planning for further joint actions to ensure the efficient implementation and acceleration of the collaborative project.

Founded in 1992 and restructured into a national holding company in 1998, Uzbekneftegas is a state-owned entity overseeing Uzbekistan's oil and gas sector. Uzbekneftegaz heads a partnership of Korea National Oil Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, and Lukoil, engaged in the exploration and development of gas condensate reserves in the Aral Sea. It, in conjunction with the China National Petroleum Corporation, possesses and manages the Uzbek segment of the Central Asia–China gas pipeline.

United Energy Central Asia is a leading regional energy company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources across Central Asia. The company has extensive experience in implementing large-scale upstream projects and leveraging modern technologies to increase efficiency and output.

