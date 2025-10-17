Uzbekistan unveils major investments in Tashkent’s Special Industrial Zone

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 17. A special industrial zone located in the Yangikhat district of Tashkent is rapidly developing on an area of 268 hectares, with 28 projects currently underway with a total investment of $800 million, Trend reports, citing Uzbek president's office.

This was announced during a presentation to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, during which officials provided an update on the comprehensive development of the capital, including the modernization of industrial and transport infrastructure, and outlined plans for the continued expansion of the "Yangi Avlod" Special Industrial Zone.

An additional 30 projects, with investors already identified, will occupy 300 hectares, with a combined investment of $400 million. The zone, which spans a total of 774 hectares, is intended to become a hub for industrial growth.

The discussion also emphasized the importance of expanding the industrial zone, establishing new production capacities, creating jobs, and producing goods with high added value. For example, the zone will host the construction of a multimodal logistics terminal worth $288 million, implemented in cooperation with the Dubai-based company DP World. Once operational, the terminal is expected to significantly enhance the logistics potential of both Tashkent city and the region, facilitating faster export and import operations.

The meeting also covered upcoming projects to improve Tashkent’s road and transport infrastructure. Building on the experience of reconstructing Shota Rustaveli Street, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) systems will be introduced on ten additional streets in the city. Measures to improve road safety, regulate traffic flows, and enhance the city’s architectural appearance based on a unified design code were also discussed.

President Mirziyoyev stressed that the ongoing transformations in Tashkent should aim to create a comfortable, modern urban environment, stimulate economic activity, and foster entrepreneurship.

The presentation also included updates on major projects in other regions of the country. In particular, plans to further expand Bukhara’s capacity for tourism services were reviewed, highlighting the government’s focus on regional development and investment-driven growth.