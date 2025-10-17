Kyrgyzstan, Switzerland discuss financial stability, and joint initiatives

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 17. Governor of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic Melis Turgunbaev met with Chairman of the Governing Board of the Swiss National Bank (SNB) on the sidelines of the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings and discussed monetary policy, financial stability, and prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation, Trend reports via the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan.

The sides exchanged views on the current economic situation in their countries and the region, prospects for global financial markets, and the coordination of macroeconomic policies amid global uncertainty. Particular attention was given to the management of international reserves and cooperation within the Swiss Group of countries at the IMF, which includes both Kyrgyzstan and Switzerland.

The parties confirmed their intention to deepen cooperation through expert exchanges, capacity-building initiatives, and joint professional events.