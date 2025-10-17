Iran's product imports from Turkmenistan hit slump

Iran’s imports of goods from Turkmenistan fell sharply by 64% in value and 72% in weight during the first half of the current Iranian year. According to IRICA data, imports dropped to 4.4 million tons worth $2,700, down from 9,820 tons valued at $12.3 billion in the same period last year.

