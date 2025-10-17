Azerbaijan forms commission to streamline air transport procedure - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17.​ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has approved the establishment and composition of a new commission aimed at simplifying air transport procedures across Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The decision, formalized by presidential decree, tasks the Cabinet of Ministers with implementing the order and overseeing all related administrative measures.

Composition of the Commission on Simplification of Air Transport Formalities

Chairman of the Commission

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Members of the Commission:

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Chairman of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Deputy Head of the State Migration Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Food Safety Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan Deputy Chairman

Deputy Chairman of the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Executive Director of Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding

President of "Azerbaijan Airlines" Closed Joint Stock Company

