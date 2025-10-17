Azerbaijan's Baku set to host 2nd meeting of OTS industry, science, and tech ministers

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17.​ Azerbaijan's Baku will host the 2nd Meeting of the Ministers of Industry, Science, Technology, and Innovation of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on October 23-24, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

Organized by the ministry, the meeting aims to strengthen cooperation among OTS member countries in areas including industry, scientific research, innovation, technology, investment, and entrepreneurship development.

On October 23, a working group session will be held with representatives from relevant bodies of OTS member states to discuss the initiatives outlined in the Action Plan and the next steps for their implementation.

In addition, the ministers will meet to discuss strategic partnerships in industry and technology, as well as cooperation mechanisms in science, innovation, investment, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other related areas on October 24.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations. The General Secretariat of OTS is situated in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel