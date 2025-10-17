Azerbaijan reports VAT refunds to Nakhchivan consumers for 9M2025
Consumers in Nakhchivan received over 1.3 million manat ($764,000) in VAT refunds from January to September 2025. This marks a 26.3 percent increase year-on-year. Total refunds since the project's launch have surpassed 3.6 million manat ($2.1 million).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy