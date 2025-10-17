Samarkand hosts 57th meeting of security agencies of CIS countries (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. On October 16, the 57th meeting of the Council of heads of security and special service agencies of the CIS member states was held in the city of Samarkand, Republic of Uzbekistan, Trend reports, citing Azerbaijan's State Security Service.

The Chief of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel- General Ali Naghiyev participated in the event.

The main topic of the meeting was dedicated to the joint struggle by combining efforts against international terrorism, transnational organized crime, illegal drug trafficking, cybercrime, situations threatening information security, extremism and radicalism, as well as other negative manifestations caused by the above in the CIS region.

Also, detailed discussions were held at the event on the plans and tasks towards reliable security of the CIS countries.