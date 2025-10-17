Kyrgyzstan, Hungary sign 2026-2028 co-op roadmap at strategic council meeting

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 17. Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó signed a Protocol and Roadmap for Bilateral Cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two countries for the period 2026–2028, Trend reports via Kyrgyz MFA.

The signing took place following the Fifth Meeting of the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Strategic Council held in Budapest. During the session, the ministers discussed the expansion of Kyrgyz-Hungarian cooperation in political, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, underscoring the strengthening of their strategic partnership. Both sides noted the active nature of political dialogue and discussed plans for upcoming high-level visits and other bilateral events.

The parties welcomed the growing interparliamentary ties and exchanged views on the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kyrgyzstan scheduled for November 30, 2025. Minister Kulubayev invited the Hungarian side to send observers to monitor the elections, highlighting the use of digital technologies to ensure transparency.

To deepen economic collaboration, the ministers agreed to hold regular meetings of the Joint Kyrgyz-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and the Kyrgyz-Hungarian Business Council. They identified energy, transport, agriculture, technology, ecology, and education as key areas of partnership.

The parties also discussed the work of the Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund, emphasizing its role in implementing joint projects and strengthening investment cooperation.

In the humanitarian field, the Kyrgyz side expressed appreciation to Hungary for providing scholarships under the Stipendium Hungaricum program. Both ministers welcomed the results of the Second Kyrgyz-Hungarian Rectors’ Conference, held in Bishkek on September 19, 2025.

Minister Kulubayev also invited the Hungarian side to participate in major upcoming events in Kyrgyzstan, including the Sixth World Nomad Games (2026), the Second Global Mountain Summit “Bishkek+25” (2027), and the 100th anniversary of Chingiz Aitmatov (2028).

The ministers concluded by exchanging views on regional and global issues and reaffirmed their commitment to close cooperation within international organizations such as the UN, OSCE, and the EU.

The Hungarian-Kyrgyz Development Fund is a financial entity created to enhance economic collaboration between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary by offering financial assistance for projects aimed at modernizing Kyrgyzstan's economy. The fund was established via an agreement executed on April 8, 2021, with an initial capital of $16 million, intended to escalate to $50 million. The major objective is to engage Hungarian enterprises in modernization initiatives, chiefly in industries such as agriculture, food production, steel, and digitalization.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel