New Zealand reimposes sanctions on Iran amid nuclear concerns

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. New Zealand has reintroduced sanctions on Iran in response to Tehran’s continued non-compliance with its nuclear obligations, Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced, Trend reports.

“This reimposition of UN-mandated sanctions reflects the international community’s deep concerns about Iran’s non-compliance with its nuclear obligations and unjustifiable levels of uranium enrichment activity,” Peters said.

The new United Nations Sanctions (Iran) Regulations 2025, taking effect on 18 October, are being implemented due to Iran’s failure to adhere to the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — the 2015 nuclear agreement designed to limit Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

The measures include asset freezes, travel bans, and import and export restrictions on specific nuclear and military goods. New Zealanders are also required to exercise vigilance in their dealings with Iran.

Additionally, from 1 February 2026, a compulsory registration scheme will come into force for New Zealanders engaging in business with Iran. According to Peters, the scheme aims to balance legitimate trade with the need for oversight.

“The business registration scheme is designed to ensure that legitimate trade with Iran can continue, but that the necessary degree of vigilance is being exercised,” he said.

Peters reaffirmed New Zealand’s commitment to preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons and urged Iran to re-engage in negotiations and cooperate fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).