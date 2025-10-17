Azerbaijan establishes embassy in Bahrain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17.​ Azerbaijan has established an embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Trend reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, has signed a law approving the establishment of the embassy.

Under the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is instructed to address logistical and financial matters related to the operation of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Kingdom of Bahrain (Manama) and to take necessary measures arising from the order.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with approving the structure and staffing plan of the Embassy.

