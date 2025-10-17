Uzbekistan speeds up clean energy drive through global partnerships
Uzbekistan is ramping up its clean energy initiatives with international partnerships, including the production of sustainable aviation fuel for Tashkent International Airport and the construction of new solar, wind, and gas-fired power plants across the country.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy