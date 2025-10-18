Azerbaijan marks October 18 - Day of Restoration of Independence

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Today, Azerbaijan celebrates the Day of Restoration of Independence, Trend reports.

The Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopted the Constitutional Act "On State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan" on October 18, 1991.

The Constitutional Act contained a reference to the Declaration of Independence of May 28, 1918 and the declaration of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the restoration of state independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan" of August 30, 1991, and it was established that the Republic of Azerbaijan is the successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

October 18, 2025 marks 34 years since the restoration of independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani people created an independent republic at the beginning of the last century, and in 1991 the Republic of Azerbaijan restored its independence as the successor to the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

In May 1992, the Milli Majlis approved the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan (music by Uzeyir Hajibeyli, lyrics by Ahmed Javad), and soon after that, the State Emblem, on the shield of which, against the background of the colors of the State Flag, there is an image of an eight-pointed star with tongues of flame in the center.

A new law "On Independence Day" was adopted at the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament on October 15, 2021. On the same day, President Ilham Aliyev approved the law "On Independence Day".

With the approval of the law, October 18 - State Independence Day was renamed to Day of Restoration of Independence.

The Day of Restoration of Independence is a working day that is celebrated annually as a holiday.