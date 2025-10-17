Azerbaijan’s fuel oil output soars, setting new benchmark in 9M2025
Azerbaijan’s fuel oil production more than doubled in the first nine months of 2025, reaching around 58,000 tons.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy