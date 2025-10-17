Slovakia confirms participation in Belgrade Expo 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Bilateral political consultations between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic, led by State Secretaries Damjan Jović and Marek Eštok, were held in Bratislava, Trend reports.

The friendly relations between the two countries and the high level of cooperation in all areas of mutual interest were confirmed, along with readiness to further strengthen these ties, particularly in the economic sphere.

The importance of the Slovak national minority in Serbia and the Serbian minority in Slovakia was emphasized, as they represent an important link and contribute to the overall development of relations between the two countries.

State Secretary Jović expressed gratitude to Slovakia for its consistent support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Serbia, as well as for its continuous backing of Serbia’s European integration process.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with Slovakia’s confirmed participation in the international exhibition Expo 2027 in Belgrade and noted the good cooperation within multilateral forums.