Azerbaijan's real estate deal investments boom in 9M2025

Azerbaijan invested 6.4 billion manat ($3.7 billion) in real estate transactions from fixed capital funds during the first nine months of 2025. This represents a 2.6-fold increase, or 3.9 million manat ($2.3 million), compared to the same period in 2024.

