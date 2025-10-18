Azerbaijan celebrating its restored independence and national revival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Every nation has days in its history that reshape its destiny and determine its future path, and for Azerbaijan, one of these significant days is October 18—the Restoration of Independence Day, political analyst Azer Garayev told Trend.

Garayev noted that on this day, the Supreme Soviet of the Republic of Azerbaijan adopted the Constitutional Act “On the State Independence of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” fulfilling the nation’s aspirations for freedom and establishing the legal basis for the restoration of national statehood.

“Restoring independence was not merely a political event but also a national and moral revival. The formation of Azerbaijan as an independent state was not easy. In the early 1990s, political instability, economic hardships, and Armenia’s aggression created a tense situation,” he said.

He noted that with the return of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to power in 1993, stability and statehood principles were restored in the country.

“Through strong state-building, independent foreign policy, and economic reforms, Azerbaijan preserved its sovereignty and embarked on a path of development,” he added.

Garayev emphasized that under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan has further strengthened its independence and become one of the world’s respected states.

“The historic victory in Karabakh in 2020 represented a real triumph of our independence. Independence is not only a political status of the state but also the freedom of the nation’s spirit and the expression of national identity. This freedom was not easily won—it came at the cost of hundreds of martyrs and the sacrifices of thousands. Today, as citizens of independent Azerbaijan, we must protect these values, develop our homeland, and elevate its name globally. This day is not just a historical event—it is a symbol of our pride, determination, and love of freedom. Restoration of Independence Day reminds us to reflect on our past, value our state, safeguard it, and pass it on to future generations,” Garayev said.

He articulated that since the year 1991, the Azerbaijani populace has commemorated this occasion as a triumphant entity that has reestablished its sovereign territorial coherence.



“In this context, it is imperative that pivotal milestones in our national narrative, especially those commemorating the attainment and reinstatement of sovereignty, are articulated with precision in alignment with their intrinsic value and importance,” the analyst concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel