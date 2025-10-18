World Bank supports Uzbekistan’s shift toward a low-carbon economy

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 18. Uzbekistan, in collaboration with the World Bank, organized a two-day workshop on the authorization process for carbon trading projects, Trend reports.

The event aimed to strengthen the capacity of civil servants from relevant ministries and agencies involved in authorizing carbon trading projects, as well as members of the Advisory Working Group on Carbon Trading.

World Bank experts delivered detailed presentations on the procedures for implementing carbon trading projects under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, emphasizing the role of the National Designated Authority. The discussions covered authorization processes based on cooperative approaches and international mechanisms for transferring carbon units generated as mitigation outcomes.

Participants were also introduced to updated reporting requirements, new rules and procedures under Article 6.4, and the latest developments in international carbon markets, including CORSIA and revised authorization guidelines.

In addition, the workshop examined strategies for mobilizing carbon market financing to advance Uzbekistan’s transition to a green economy.

This initiative marks an important step toward building a transparent and efficient carbon market in Uzbekistan, deepening international cooperation, and accelerating the country’s shift to a sustainable, low-carbon development model.

Earlier, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with World Bank Group President Ajay Banga, highlighting that Uzbekistan’s portfolio of joint projects now exceeds $14 billion. Additionally, the opening of a regional World Bank office in Tashkent has further strengthened the country’s partnership with the organization.