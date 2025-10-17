TURKPA Secretary General meets with Kazakhstan's FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. On 17 October 2025, in Astana, Kazakhstan, the TURKPA delegation led by Secretary General Ambassador Ramil Hasan paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mr. Yermek Kosherbayev, Trend reports.

Mr. Kosherbayev congratulated Mr. Hasan on commencement of his tenure and wished him every success on his activities.



Mr. Hasan expressed his gratitude for warm welcome and briefed about the activities of TURKPA in the coming period presenting his proposals for the further development of the Assembly.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on cooperation within the framework of the Assembly and discussed the outcomes of the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, held in Gabala on October 7 of this year.

Mr. Kosherbayev noted that the outcomes of the Gabala Summit would contribute to the implementation of joint projects within the framework of TURKPA. While expressing his support, he also emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening the parliamentary dimension of Turkic cooperation.

Secretary General was accompanied by Deputies Secretary General Talgat Aduov, Muhammet Alper Hayali, and Secretary of Commission Aynura Abutalibova.