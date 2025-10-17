Excitement at its peak – the 2nd of 14 cars has been won! (PHOTO)

Excitement is at its peak in Bakcell’s artificial intelligence (AI) – based mega lottery! The second “Zeekr 001” has already found its owner. Gulshan Hajiyeva, chosen by AI, received her car today.

And this is just the beginning! In the coming weeks, 11 more “Zeekr 001” cars will be awarded to lucky winners. Note that Bakcell subscribers have the chance to win an “iPhone 17” every day, a “Zeekr 001” every week, and a “Porsche Cayenne” in the grand finale.

Excitement in the mega lottery grows every day! Get your “Chance” package now and triple your chances of winning!

“Chance” Packages:

• 1 AZN “Chance” package – 3 chances → *808#3#YES

• 5 AZN “Chance” package – 25 chances → *808#25#YES

• 20 AZN “Chance” package – 150 chances → *808#150#YES

So far, in Bakcell’s lottery, 2 people have won a “Zeekr 001” and 13 people have won an “iPhone 17.”

For more information: lotereya.bakcell.com

About Bakcell

Bakcell is Azerbaijan’s first and largest private telecommunications company. Today, the company serves over 3 million customers with high-quality, high-speed telecom services. As one of the largest investors in the non-oil sector of the country's economy, Bakcell contributes to the sustainable development of Azerbaijan through innovative solutions based on artificial intelligence.

Bakcell is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies operating in various countries across the energy, telecommunications, high technology, and construction industries.