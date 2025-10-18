Azerbaijan strengthens mining sector with surge in gold and silver output
Azerbaijan’s sharp rise in gold and silver production signals growing momentum in its mining sector, reflecting increased output and strengthened resource reserves.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy