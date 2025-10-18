First VP Mehriban Aliyeva's visit to Vatican clearly shines Azerbaijan's commitment to interfaith understanding - Presidential aide

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet Hajiyev, shared a post on his official X page regarding the visit of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to the Vatican, Trend reports.

Hajiyev stated that the First Vice President’s productive meetings, including her meeting with Pope Leo XIV, clearly demonstrate Azerbaijan’s commitment to interfaith understanding and intercultural dialogue.

"The visit of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mehriban Aliyeva, to the Vatican; her intense, productive meetings; and especially her audience with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, the country’s support for the restoration of Catholic Christian heritage, and its long-term cooperation in this field vividly demonstrate Azerbaijan’s commitment to interfaith understanding and dialogue among religions, cultures, and civilizations. This visit is also a bright example of Azerbaijan’s cultural and humanitarian diplomacy.

Azerbaijan—a secular nation with a Muslim-majority population, rich Islamic traditions, and a long history of peaceful coexistence among Muslims, Christians, Jews, and representatives of other faiths—stands today as a shining example of inclusivity, tolerance, and multicultural harmony.

Proud of its strong record in women’s empowerment transforming the entire South Caucasus region into a space of peace and stability, Azerbaijan continues to advance a positive global agenda focused on peace, dialogue, and cooperation," the post reads.

