Middle Corridor plays key role in ensuring stable, efficient connectivity between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 18. The Middle Corridor plays a key role in ensuring stable and efficient connectivity between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an exclusive interview with Kazinform News Agency ahead of his state visit to Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"The volume of transit shipments between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in 2024 exceeded 3.5 million tons, which is 20% higher than the previous period. The Middle Corridor plays a key role in ensuring stable and efficient connectivity between the two countries.

In 2022, in the city of Aktau, the “Roadmap for 2022–2027 on the Development and Operation of the Middle Corridor” was signed, covering the territories of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan. The document provides for the synchronized development of the transport and logistics infrastructure of the three countries, optimization of operations, attraction of additional cargo flow, implementation of a unified tariff policy, development of a network of logistics centers, and resolution of other key issues," President Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that one significant infrastructure project is the construction of submarine fiber-optic communication lines along the bottom of the Caspian Sea between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan.

"The construction contract was signed in March 2025 in Baku, with completion planned for the end of 2026, which will strengthen digital integration," President Ilham Aliyev added.