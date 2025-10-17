Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan sign 2025-2026 action plan to strengthen cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 17. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have signed a practical action plan for 2025–2026, Trend reports.

The agreement was signed within the framework of the Fergana Peace Forum, where Bahodir Rakhmatov, Director of the Agency for Strategic Reforms of Uzbekistan, met with Nurlan Dardanov, Deputy Director of the National Institute of Strategic Initiatives of Kyrgyzstan.

The document delineates collaborative synergies in pivotal domains, encompassing the digitization of governmental frameworks, the inception of a cohesive coordination apparatus aimed at mobilizing global expertise, and the orchestration of synergistic forums and symposia.



Both parties underscored the criticality of experiential exchange and emphasized that synergistic efforts in strategic formulation and the deployment of cutting-edge solutions are pivotal in augmenting governance efficacy and guaranteeing the successful execution of transformative initiatives.



In the interim, the bilateral trade volume between Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan surged to $163 million during the initial two months of 2025, reflecting a substantial 69.4 percent uptick relative to the corresponding timeframe in 2024, which recorded $96.2 million.

