Azerbaijan sheds light on leading importers of its oil for 9M2025
Azerbaijan exported nearly 17 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products in the first nine months of 2025, generating over $8.9 billion in revenue.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy