Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan forge plans for joint IT Park ventures

Economy Materials 16 October 2025 17:35 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan and Tajikistan forge plans for joint IT Park ventures
Photo: IT Park Uzbekistan

Follow Trend on

Umar Abakirov
Umar Abakirov
Read more

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 16. Sherzod Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, and officials in Dushanbe agreed to implement joint projects, exchange expertise, and establish a permanent platform for collaboration between the IT Parks of the two countries, Trend reports via the IT Park Uzbekistan.

During their visit to IT Park Dushanbe, the Uzbek delegation received an in-depth briefing on the establishment of the park, its core areas of focus, the conditions provided for resident companies, and the ongoing reforms in Tajikistan aimed at fostering the development of the IT sector. The delegation was also introduced to the park's initiatives supporting startups, the training of IT specialists, the promotion of innovative solutions, and its collaborations with the private sector.

Discussions included joint startup and incubation programs and measures to create a supportive environment for IT companies. The agreement marks a step toward deeper bilateral cooperation in digital technologies and innovation.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more