Uzbekistan and Tajikistan forge plans for joint IT Park ventures

During their visit to IT Park Dushanbe, the Uzbek delegation received an in-depth briefing on the establishment of the park, its core areas of focus, the conditions provided for resident companies, and the ongoing reforms in Tajikistan aimed at fostering the development of the IT sector. The delegation was also introduced to the park's initiatives supporting startups, the training of IT specialists, the promotion of innovative solutions, and its collaborations with the private sector.

Discussions included joint startup and incubation programs and measures to create a supportive environment for IT companies. The agreement marks a step toward deeper bilateral cooperation in digital technologies and innovation.