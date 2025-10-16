Uzbekistan and Tajikistan forge plans for joint IT Park ventures

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, October 16. Sherzod
Shermatov, Minister of Digital Technologies of Uzbekistan, and
officials in Dushanbe agreed to implement joint projects, exchange
expertise, and establish a permanent platform for collaboration
between the IT Parks of the two countries, Trend reports via the IT Park
Uzbekistan.
During their visit to IT Park Dushanbe, the Uzbek delegation
received an in-depth briefing on the establishment of the park, its
core areas of focus, the conditions provided for resident
companies, and the ongoing reforms in Tajikistan aimed at fostering
the development of the IT sector. The delegation was also
introduced to the park's initiatives supporting startups, the
training of IT specialists, the promotion of innovative solutions,
and its collaborations with the private sector.
Discussions included joint startup and incubation programs and
measures to create a supportive environment for IT companies. The
agreement marks a step toward deeper bilateral cooperation in
digital technologies and innovation.