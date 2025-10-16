Azerbaijan's MCGF pulls lid over mortgage lending in 9M2025
In January–September 2025, Azerbaijan’s Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund issued 354 million manat ($208 million) in mortgage loans, including 69 million manat ($41 million) in concessional loans. Over 3,300 families benefited. Total loans issued to date reached 3.68 billion manat ($2.16 billion).
