Kyrgyzstan sets ambitious record budget for labour ministry in 2026

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 16. The Kyrgyz government plans to allocate $266.4 million for the Ministry of Labour, Social Security and Migration, which is a record budget for its ministry, Trend reports via the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

This was announced by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev during an event marking the 100th anniversary of the Ministry, the 120th anniversary of the trade union movement, and Social Fund Workers’ Day.

Kasymaliev noted that benefit amounts have doubled or tripled in recent years, while new social programs have been introduced. The network of social workers has expanded, funding for spa treatment has increased, and 77 vehicles have been provided to support field operations.

He added that about 298,000 people currently receive state benefits, including 190,000 children and 107,000 citizens, among them 37,000 children with disabilities. Since the beginning of the year, 103,400 parents have received the “Balaga suyunchu” child benefit.

Over the past five years, the number of pensioners in Kyrgyzstan has grown by about 100,000, and the average pension has nearly doubled, now equaling the subsistence minimum.