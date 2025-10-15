Azerbaijani parliament speaker receives new TURKPA chief-led delegation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. The Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova received a delegation led by Turkic States Parliamentary Assembly (TURKPA) Secretary General Ramil Hasan today, the parliament's statement said, Trend reports.

The speaker congratulated the secretary general on the start of his new term and wished him success in his future work.

The meeting noted that the cooperation organizations of Turkic peoples, who share common roots and national-spiritual values, play a unique role in strengthening unity and solidarity among the brotherly countries, as well as in enhancing bilateral and multilateral relations, mutual support, and joint activities.

Emphasizing the importance of deepening cooperation within TURKPA, the meeting pointed out that the organization has become an effective mechanism for mutually beneficial cooperation among the Turkic states' parliaments and serves as an important platform to realize the common interests of the states.

The meeting emphasized that the Azerbaijani parliament attaches great importance to activities within this organization.

Gafarova said that the essence of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s cooperation within TURKPA and with the parliaments of member countries is reflected in President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s statement: “Our family is the Turkic world; we have no other family.”

The meeting included an exchange of views on ensuring the effective and purposeful operation of the organization in the future.

Hasan expressed gratitude for the trust shown and stated that he would continue efforts to expand the organization’s activities and deepen cooperation among the parliaments of the brotherly member countries.

The meeting participants also included TURKPA Deputy Secretaries General Talgat Aduov, Saky Sadykov, and Muhammet Alper Hayali.

The Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA) was founded through an agreement signed by the Heads of Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Türkiye on November 21, 2008, at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul, Türkiye. On September 29, 2009, the inaugural plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States, previously referred to as the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-Speaking Countries, convened in Baku, the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Rules of Procedure of TURKPA, the Regulations of the Secretariat, and the Baku Declaration were ratified during the Plenary Session. The TURKPA Secretariat will be permanently situated in Baku.

