Azerbaijan, Netherlands target expansion of political and economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov met with the Netherlands’ Deputy Foreign Minister Marcel de Vink during a visit to the Netherlands, Trend reports.

The two officials highlighted that recent high-level contacts, including the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Dutch Prime Minister Dijk Schof at the European Political Union’s 7th Summit in Copenhagen, have created a positive foundation for advancing bilateral relations.

They emphasized the importance of regular political dialogue, meetings of foreign ministers on international platforms, and political consultations between the two Foreign Ministries, including De Vink’s visit to Baku in February and ongoing reciprocal visits.

During the meeting, the officials exchanged views on opportunities to expand cooperation across various sectors, noting the key role of economic collaboration and expressing satisfaction with the successful operations of Dutch companies in Azerbaijan.

Bilateral and multilateral agendas were discussed, alongside international and regional issues of mutual interest, including new realities in the post-conflict period, the peace process, and outcomes of the historic Washington meeting. Deputy Minister Mammadov also briefed his counterpart on Azerbaijan’s steps to ensure sustainable development and stability in the region.

