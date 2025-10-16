Kazakhstan advances int'l cooperation against money laundering, terrorism financing

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 16. The Senate of Kazakhstan has ratified agreements establishing the International Center for Risk Assessment of Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, the Head of the Senate Administration of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, Maxim Spotkay, wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

The key innovation is the creation of the International Center as a global information system designed to facilitate cooperation among financial intelligence units (FIUs) of CIS countries. The agreement also formalizes the authority of the Council of Heads of FIUs within the CIS.

According to the Financial Monitoring Agency, recent operations have dismantled 15 organized crime groups, shut down 20 illegal cryptocurrency exchanges, frozen virtual assets worth $9.7 million, and closed 45 financial pyramid schemes.