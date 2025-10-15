Azerbaijan parliament head meets partakers of Int'l Association of Judges' annual session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 15. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with participants of the 67th Annual Session of the International Association of Judges (IAJ) on October 15, Trend reports.

Addressing the attendees, Gafarova highlighted the organization’s role as an important platform for dialogue and cooperation among national judges’ associations from around 100 countries.

She emphasized the symbolic significance of hosting this event in Azerbaijan, noting that 2025 has been declared the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” by President Ilham Aliyev. Gafarova recalled that 30 years ago, in 1995, under the leadership of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, the Constitution of Azerbaijan was adopted, establishing the principle of separation of powers, under which legislative, executive, and judicial authorities operate independently yet interact with each other.

The speaker also provided an overview of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary history. She explained that the National Assembly exercises legislative, representative, and oversight functions, passing constitutional laws and other legislation within its authority. She highlighted the representative function of parliament, noting that deputies raise constituent issues before the government, municipalities, and other relevant bodies and work to find solutions to meet their needs. Regarding oversight, she explained that under the Constitution, the National Assembly approves the state budget and monitors its implementation through the Accounts Chamber, which submits an annual report to the Assembly, while the Cabinet of Ministers also reports on its activities during the spring session.

The Speaker stressed that relations between the National Assembly and the judiciary are based on cooperation. Judicial reform initiatives are regularly discussed, refined, and approved in parliament. She recalled that the current 7th convocation of the National Assembly was formed following the elections in September 2024, which, for the first time in the independence period, were held across the entire territory of Azerbaijan. Gafarova noted that approximately 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territory was under Armenian occupation for around 30 years, and that the Patriotic War in the fall of 2020 and one-day anti-terror operations in September 2023 led to the liberation of Karabakh and East Zangazur, fully restoring the country’s sovereignty. She said these elections were historically significant for Azerbaijanis.

Gafarova expressed confidence that the outcomes of the 67th Annual Session of the International Association of Judges would contribute to strengthening judicial independence and the rule of law. Farid Hajiyev, head of the Azerbaijani Parliament apparatus, welcomed the participants and wished the annual meeting success. He also highlighted the Assembly’s cooperation with the judiciary, noting that the parliament approves nominations for judges of the Constitutional Court, Supreme Court, and Appellate Courts, as well as decisions regarding judges’ status, execution of court rulings, and appointments to the Judicial-Legal Council.

During the meeting, Hajiyev provided a detailed presentation on the parliament’s powers, the legal framework regulating its work, parliamentary procedures, and regulations governing deputies’ activities. He also explained the legislative initiative process and the structure of the Assembly.

Speeches were delivered by the Chairman of the Civil Chamber of the Supreme Court, Sanan Hajiyev, and the President of the International Association of Judges, Walter Baron. They thanked the Assembly for the detailed presentation on Azerbaijan’s parliamentary powers and procedures, praised the close collaboration between the parliament and the judiciary, and expressed appreciation for the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people.

The assembly culminated in a commemorative visual capture.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel