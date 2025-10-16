Uzbekistan unveils economic powerhouse of Tashkent’s New Int'l Airport
Photo: Uzbek president’s office
Uzbekistan has begun construction of a state-of-the-art international airport in the Tashkent region, set to become a major transport hub and a key driver of economic growth. The project, developed with leading international partners, will boost the service sector, tourism, and industry, while creating thousands of new jobs and introducing advanced sustainable aviation infrastructure.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy