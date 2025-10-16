Uzbekistan unveils economic powerhouse of Tashkent’s New Int'l Airport

Photo: Uzbek president’s office

Uzbekistan has begun construction of a state-of-the-art international airport in the Tashkent region, set to become a major transport hub and a key driver of economic growth. The project, developed with leading international partners, will boost the service sector, tourism, and industry, while creating thousands of new jobs and introducing advanced sustainable aviation infrastructure.

