Iran supercharges output at key oil field shared with Iraq
Iran has increased output at the South Azadegan oil field by 4,300 barrels per day, bringing total daily production to 66,200 barrels. The boost follows the commissioning of a new well, developed entirely with domestically produced equipment, according to Petropars Group.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy