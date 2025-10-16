Euronews covers OTS Heads of State Council Summit in Azerbaijan’s Gabala (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16. Euronews has published a report on the 12th Summit of the Council of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) in Gabala, Trend reports.

The report notes that against the backdrop of changing geopolitical dynamics and growing economic potential, the Turkic states are gaining new weight on the world stage.

"Their growing influence formed the basis of the 12th Summit of the Presidents of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), which took place in Gabala, a historic city in Azerbaijan. The leaders of Turkey, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, as well as observer states Turkmenistan and Hungary, held a meeting dedicated to deepening cooperation in more than 40 areas, including trade, transport, water resources, and space technology," according to Euronews.

As noted, the main initiatives include a proposal to launch the “OTS PLUS” format, which will allow partnerships to be expanded beyond member countries, Uzbekistan's appeal to allies to strengthen defense cooperation and create a permanent Secretariat for Economic Affairs, as well as Kazakhstan's invitation to develop joint projects in the field of artificial intelligence.