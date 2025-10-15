Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia set new benchmarks in energy and digital collaboration

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 15. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev announced that $2 billion in Saudi investments have been mobilized in the country since the beginning of this year alone and called for the further expansion of joint projects in renewable energy and digital technologies, Trend reports, citing the Uzbek president's office.

The operational cadence of air travel between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia has now surpassed 60 weekly rotations, indicative of the accelerated fortification of bilateral relations.

The president made these remarks during a meeting with the heads of leading Saudi Arabian companies. The event was attended by Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as well as top executives from ACWA Power, Al Muhaidib Group, Vision Invest, Data Volt, Riyadh Cables, AlMajdiah, InterHealth, Saudi Tabreed, AlBawani Holding, Miahona, Pemco, and other major corporations.

It was announced that today will mark the laying of the foundation stone for a new international airport in Tashkent—a project described as a “historic milestone” and a vivid symbol of the long-term, fruitful partnership between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia.

“We highly appreciate the significant contribution of our Saudi partners to the economic transformation and development of Uzbekistan,” emphasized President Mirziyoyev.

The Uzbek leader outlined priority areas for future cooperation, highlighting the energy sector as a key focus. Currently, ACWA Power is implementing projects worth $15 billion in Uzbekistan, including the construction of wind and solar power plants across the regions and the development of green hydrogen.

The president emphasized that the use of domestically produced materials and equipment in such projects would further boost Uzbekistan’s industrial potential.

Special attention was also given to expanding cooperation in information technology and artificial intelligence. Data Volt is successfully implementing a project to build a modern data center in Tashkent, while preparations are underway for similar facilities in New Tashkent and Bukhara. Other Saudi companies have also expressed readiness to participate in Uzbekistan’s digital transformation initiatives.

Uzbekistan, the president noted, possesses significant reserves of tungsten, molybdenum, magnesium, lithium, graphite, titanium, and other strategically important minerals. To unlock this potential, the government plans to establish a “Technopark of Metals of the Future” in the Tashkent and Samarkand regions, focusing on the production of high value-added goods.

In this framework, President Mirziyoyev extended an invitation to Saudi investors to engage in comprehensive industrial initiatives—encompassing geological exploration, resource extraction, processing methodologies, and the production of finalized goods.



Within the infrastructure domain, synergistic collaboration persists with Miahona on wastewater management initiatives in Fergana and Jizzakh, alongside the enhancement of pumping stations in Karakalpakstan. Strategic accords have been established with Saudi Tabreed to propel the utilities and urban services domain forward.

The president invited companies from the Kingdom to actively participate in new mutually beneficial projects aimed at modernizing infrastructure and improving the quality of life for Uzbekistan’s citizens.

In turn, representatives of Saudi Arabia’s leading business circles praised Uzbekistan’s economic reforms, steady growth, and favorable investment climate, reaffirming their commitment to expand partnerships and launch new projects and programs in the country.

