Russia’s Lukoil, Kazakhstan join forces for strategic Caspian Shelf projects - Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 14. Lukoil, together with Kazakhstan, is implementing strategic projects on the Caspian shelf, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at the company’s anniversary event, Trend reports via the press service of the president.

“Lukoil and KazMunayGas have launched promising projects at the Kalamkas-Sea and Khazar fields. These are strategic developments. More than $6 billion in direct investments are planned, and over 2,000 new jobs will be created,” Tokayev said.

He highlighted that shipyards in the Mangystau region will be involved in manufacturing offshore platforms to increase local content.

“The company continues productive work at the Karachaganak field and participates in the development of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, which plays a special role in transporting Kazakh oil to dozens of countries, strengthening our position in the global energy market,” the president added.