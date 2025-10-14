Kazakhstan moves to step up export and transit traffic on Dostyk–Moyynty Corridor

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 14. It is necessary to ensure the growth of export and transit traffic along the Dostyk–Moyynty corridor," said Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov at a government meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, Kazakhstan has significant potential to further expand the country’s transit capabilities.

The Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Transport, together with relevant national companies, to ensure the timely and high-quality implementation of key infrastructure projects, which hold strategic importance for the development of the country’s transport system.

He also emphasized the need to complete the construction of road networks and the Almaty bypass project on schedule, as well as to continue the transition of foreign permit forms to an electronic format.

Meanwhile, these measures will help increase transport volumes and improve the overall quality of Kazakhstan's transport network.