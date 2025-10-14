Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
It is gratifying to see growing significance of 'Rebuild Karabakh' exhibition - President Ilham Aliyev

Society Materials 14 October 2025 12:06 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. It is gratifying to see the growing significance of the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition for both local and international participants, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address to the participants of the 5th Azerbaijan International Exhibition on the Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh – “Rebuild Karabakh,” Trend reports.

The President of Azerbaijan noted that the exhibition showcases cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions, facilitates discussions on joint projects and partnership opportunities, and creates new prospects for the socio-economic development of the region.

“Held for the fifth time, this event not only demonstrates Azerbaijan’s achievements to the world but also strengthens our country’s position as a global hub for investment, technology, and innovation,” the head of state emphasized.

