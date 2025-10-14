Kazakhstan urges regions to boost industrial and economic activity

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, October 14. Kazakhstan’s economy expanded by 6.3% in the first nine months of 2025, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said during a government meeting, calling for continued efforts to sustain growth across key sectors, Trend reports.

Bektenov emphasized that further acceleration is needed in core industries such as manufacturing, construction, trade, and transport to maintain stable economic growth.

“Special attention should be given to the manufacturing sector. All available resources must be used to meet annual targets. Implementation of measures and achievement of growth indicators depend primarily on local levels, so close oversight from regional governors is crucial,” Bektenov stated.

He noted that 11 regions of the country have shown positive dynamics in key macroeconomic indicators, while regional leaders from Abai, Ulytau, and Atyrau regions - where growth has lagged - reported on actions being taken to improve socio-economic performance.

“The heads of underperforming regions must make every effort to change the situation,” Bektenov instructed.

The PM stressed the importance of coordinated work between the government and the private sector to further diversify the economy, attract investment, and create permanent jobs, ensuring long-term and balanced growth across all regions.