Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan trade skyrockets, quadrupling in 1H2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The mutual trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan grew by 50 percent in 2024, reaching $470 million, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation with Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"In the first half of 2025, the growth in trade turnover continued, reaching $501 million, which is 4.2 times higher than in the same period last year.

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are brotherly and allied states, linked by a common history, culture, and strategic vision for the future. Thanks to the political will and wise leadership of our leaders, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, our cooperation is demonstrating steady development in all areas," he noted.

The comprehensive program serves as a guideline for deepening practical cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, energy, transport, information and communication technologies, agriculture, and humanitarian cooperation.