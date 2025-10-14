Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Commission plans next trade and economic cooperation meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The next session of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation will be held in Kazakhstan next year, Trend reports.

The decision was made during the 21st session of the Commission held in Baku, where officials chewed the fat about a whole host of bilateral cooperation issues and laid their cards on the table regarding priority areas for the upcoming period.

Before the session, the co-chairs of the commission, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev, held a bilateral meeting, expressing satisfaction with the development of the strategic partnership. The discussions focused on the implementation of the Comprehensive Cooperation Program for 2022–2026 and measures to strengthen collaboration in energy, transport, and other sectors.

Shahbazov emphasized that Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, as brotherly and allied states, are united by shared history, culture, and a strategic vision for the future. He highlighted that thanks to the political will and wise leadership of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, cooperation between the countries is developing dynamically in all areas.

The minister noted that in 2024, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan grew by 50 percent to reach $470 million, and in the first half of 2025, it increased 4.2 times to $501 million. Since 2023, 3.4 million tons of Kazakh oil have been delivered to the global market via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline, with plans to raise transit volumes to 7 million tons by 2027.

Special attention was given to the joint project of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan for the development and transfer of green energy, aimed at strengthening energy partnership and contributing to regional energy security. Following the selection of a consulting company in November, preparation of the project’s technical and economic feasibility study will begin.

Sauranbayev articulated that the negotiations transpired within a framework characterized by constructive engagement and a professional demeanor, with both parties reaffirming their reciprocal commitment to enhancing the strategic alliance.



Upon the culmination of the session, the procedural documentation of the 21st assembly of the Joint Commission was duly executed.

