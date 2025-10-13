Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
UK prime minister meets with Turkish president in Egypt

Türkiye Materials 13 October 2025 19:10 (UTC +04:00)

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in a bilateral dialogue with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the ancillary sessions of the Peace Summit convened in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, today, the prime minister's office said in a statement, Trend reports.

Starmer expressed gratitude to President Erdoğan for his pivotal contribution in facilitating a cessation of hostilities in Gaza and bringing an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The parties articulated that the prevailing circumstances ought to serve as a pivotal juncture, advocating for sustained momentum towards the operationalization of the peace framework.

During the strategic session, synergies between the two nations were thoroughly analyzed, culminating in a consensus on enhanced collaboration within the defense sector.

