UK prime minister meets with Turkish president in Egypt

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer engaged in a bilateral dialogue with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the ancillary sessions of the Peace Summit convened in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, today, the prime minister's office said in a statement, Trend reports.

Starmer expressed gratitude to President Erdoğan for his pivotal contribution in facilitating a cessation of hostilities in Gaza and bringing an end to the Israel-Hamas conflict.



The parties articulated that the prevailing circumstances ought to serve as a pivotal juncture, advocating for sustained momentum towards the operationalization of the peace framework.



During the strategic session, synergies between the two nations were thoroughly analyzed, culminating in a consensus on enhanced collaboration within the defense sector.

