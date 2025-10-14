Azerbaijan estimates population size of its liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14.​ The number of people living in Azerbaijan's liberated territories is now around 55,000 people, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli said at the 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction Week, Trend reports.

According to him, the return to 28 settlements under the National Priority "Great Return to the Liberated Territories," which is reflected in the "Socio-Economic Development Strategy of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026," has already been ensured.

He noted that about 20,000 of them are former internally displaced persons (IDPs).

"The remaining population is working in executive power structures, construction, and other companies. By the end of next year, we will probably reach the 100,000 mark. That is, the return of more than 100,000 former IDPs will take place.

In the liberated territories, more than 500 km of roads have been built in a short time for transport and logistics. A 120-130 km railway line has been laid. 75 percent of the construction of the Horadiz-Aghband railway has been completed," Gasimli added.

To note, Azerbaijan liberated its territories recognized by international law from Armenian occupation in the 44-day war (from late Sept. through early Nov. 2020).

